M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Novavax were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $396,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 13.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,935 shares of company stock valued at $37,973,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $148.83 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

