M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,110 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

