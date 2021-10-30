Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Grows By 191.7%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TRCA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Get Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition alerts:

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.