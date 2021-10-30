Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Grows By 191.7%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE TRCA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition
Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.