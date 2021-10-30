Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the September 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NRK opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $14.45.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
