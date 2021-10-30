Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the September 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NRK opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

