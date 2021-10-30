Stephens Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $210.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by Stephens from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.47.

NYSE COF opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

