Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $108.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

BG stock opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69. Bunge has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

