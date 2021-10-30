Richard B. Murphy Sells 2,174 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

