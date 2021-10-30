James E. Wilhelm III Sells 12,123 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.