The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE TTC opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average is $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Toro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

