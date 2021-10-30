Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,082,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $22.14 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. Equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

