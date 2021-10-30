Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $486.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 400,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 226.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

