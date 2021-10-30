Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at C$62.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. Open Text has a 1 year low of C$47.95 and a 1 year high of C$69.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.21.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 99,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total value of C$7,100,149.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,534,426.59. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 124,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.40, for a total transaction of C$9,005,071.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,143,541.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,401 shares of company stock valued at $22,376,732.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

