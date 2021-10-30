Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $149,000 in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUSL opened at $45.41 on Friday. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

