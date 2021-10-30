Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $149,000 in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUSL opened at $45.41 on Friday. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.