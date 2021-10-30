Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 59,033 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Castle Biosciences worth $24,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 37.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after acquiring an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 24.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,124 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,426. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

