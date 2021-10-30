Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,146 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $26,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

EPAC stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

