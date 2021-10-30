Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 20,570 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Stewart Information Services worth $25,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 968,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,888,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after buying an additional 178,530 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

