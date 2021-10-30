Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,578 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $25,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in XPEL by 24.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in XPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,724,798.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $677,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,000 shares of company stock worth $30,663,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

