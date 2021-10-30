Atlassian’s (TEAM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.65.

TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of -163.62, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

