Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Gail Lehmann Sells 7,917 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

