Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Gail Lehmann Sells 7,917 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $118.50.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
