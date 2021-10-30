Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,753 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of B. Riley Financial worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 114.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $737,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $1,015,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,158.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

