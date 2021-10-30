CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $27,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSWI shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

