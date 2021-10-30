Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 542,203 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 37.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 542,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $129,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,718,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $6,040,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

DQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

