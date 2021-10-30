Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Kforce worth $130,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

