Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.18% of Dril-Quip worth $134,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after acquiring an additional 866,830 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 267,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 43,477 shares during the period.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DRQ. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.