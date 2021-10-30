FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Trading Down 4%

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $252.16 and last traded at $252.27. Approximately 11,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 591,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

