Barclays Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $42.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.81.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,595 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,931 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

