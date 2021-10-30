Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Down 5.6%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 125,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.
Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $515.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 102,828.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
