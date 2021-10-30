Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Down 5.6%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 125,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 102,828.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.