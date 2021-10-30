Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s share price rose 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 73,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,415,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

