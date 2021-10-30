Barclays Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $273.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target increased by Barclays from $213.00 to $273.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.99.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average of $162.10. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $93.49 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,695 shares of company stock worth $20,276,137. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 119,824 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

