Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) was down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 412,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 602,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project consisting of two exploration permits, such as the 243 hectares exploration Solavaara Permit and the 882 hectares Vaimouso permit; and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

