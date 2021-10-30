Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 68,493 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after buying an additional 521,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after buying an additional 105,072 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

