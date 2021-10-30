Legal & General Group Plc Acquires Shares of 13,045 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 36.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

