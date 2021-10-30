Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.48.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $323.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.69. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

