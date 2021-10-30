Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.85 Million Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bel Fuse worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 370.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth $181,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.