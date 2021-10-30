Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,570,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,107,000 after buying an additional 288,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,000,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after buying an additional 155,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after buying an additional 593,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

