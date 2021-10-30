Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $223,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $528,078 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

