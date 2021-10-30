Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Up 6.1%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.48. 920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 111,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $838.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

