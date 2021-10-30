G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 3,967 shares.The stock last traded at $21.49 and had previously closed at $21.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.66.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

