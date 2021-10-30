Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of -0.33.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.49 per share, with a total value of $999,953.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 833,404 shares of company stock worth $62,973,159 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

