Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.73

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 305377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,500 shares of company stock worth $9,997,700. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

