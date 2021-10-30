Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.63

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $880.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at $158,323,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

