Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.86.
MANH stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.70. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $183.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 1.98.
In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
