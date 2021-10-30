Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.86.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.70. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $183.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.