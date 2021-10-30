CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.70.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CS Disco stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

