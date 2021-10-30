Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,611 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $413,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISDX opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

