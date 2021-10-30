FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ryder System, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ryder System in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $8.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.10.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

