Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the September 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,403,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SCNA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Smart Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About Smart Cannabis

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

