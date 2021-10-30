Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Up 96.6% in October

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the September 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.9 days.
Shares of Austal stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
Austal Company Profile
