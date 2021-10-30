Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Up 96.6% in October

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the September 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.9 days.

Shares of Austal stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Get Austal alerts:

Austal Company Profile

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.