Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,475 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 48,206 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BTZ stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.