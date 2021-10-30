Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.82.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

