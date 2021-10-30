Crane (NYSE:CR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crane’s third-quarter earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 38% and 7.7%, respectively. The company is experiencing improving order trends across its businesses, including short-cycle commercial and core process. In the quarters ahead, strength across chemical and general industrial and recovery in commercial aerospace end markets is likely to drive its performance. For 2021, it expects net sales of $3,150 million and adjusted earnings of $6.35-$6.45 per share. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, headwinds across its defense OEM business might continue to affect its near-term performance. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. An increase in debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

Get Crane alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.75.

CR stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $106.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $71,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.